PIASA — Southwestern High School junior Vivian Zurheide has made a significant impact both on and off the field as an athlete and student.

She is an Altonized Community Federal Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds. Zurheide just completed a successful varsity volleyball season and is now poised to continue excelling in basketball in the winter and softball in the spring.

Zurheide's athletic prowess extends beyond her performance in games; she has demonstrated a commitment to mentoring younger athletes. This fall, she volunteered alongside fellow students to assist head girls' softball coach Amanda Edwards in coaching the middle school team.

“If you want to build a program up, you have to start at the bottom,” Zurheide said. “Supporting Coach Edwards and the Piasa Birds is something that I enjoy doing. Giving back to our younger players is always something I look forward to.”

Her contributions have not gone unnoticed. Coach Edwards praised Zurheide's skills, calling her an “excellent overall athlete and softball player.”

"Vivian leads by example," Coach Edwards said. "She holds herself and her teammates to high expectations. She wants to be the person who comes up big when needed and she always celebrates her teammates when they come up big."

Vivian recorded many kills for the Piasa Birds volleyball team, even sometimes not on the front row. She is also an excellent scorer and rebounder in basketball, so Coach Edwards said she couldn't pick a sport that Vivian was best at, but she is sensational at all three.

Southwestern Head Girls Basketball Coach Darren Mosley highlighted her growth during the 2023-2024 season, noting that she was the leading scorer and rebounder on the basketball team. “She plays with passion and is very competitive,” he said.

The culture at Southwestern High School emphasizes the importance of older athletes inspiring younger participants, a tradition that has strengthened the Piasa Birds’ athletic program for decades.

Zurheide embodies this ethos, serving as a role model and a source of support for her peers and the younger athletes.

