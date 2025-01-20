PIASA - Vivian Zurheide, a dynamic 6-foot junior at Southwestern High School, is making her mark this season as a standout player for the girls' basketball team. Known for her scoring ability and impressive ball-handling skills, Zurheide plays a pivotal role in both offensive and defensive strategies alongside teammate Gracie Darr.

Zurheide and Darr share responsibilities on the court, each contributing to the team’s success. Coach Darren Mosley highlighted their complementary skills, stating, "On the basketball floor, they are not the same player, but they complement one another." This season, Zurheide has been tasked with guarding the opposing team's best player, while also excelling as a top scorer, rebounder, and shot-blocker.

In addition to basketball, Zurheide is a prominent athlete in volleyball and softball, further showcasing her versatility as a three-sport athlete.

Coach Mosley praised her leadership qualities, noting that she and Gracie set "the most positive culture for the team" and have demonstrated great leadership on and off the floor.

As a junior, Zurheide will have another season to continue her development and impact on the Piasa Birds, alongside her fellow multi-sport athletes like Darr, who also participates in track and volleyball. Their dedication to various sports reflects a commitment to their school and community, as they balance multiple athletic commitments while excelling in each discipline. Zurheide is also a dedicated student.

