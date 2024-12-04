PIASA - Hannah Mary, a Southwestern High School volleyball and basketball standout, who will also play varsity softball in the spring, follows a long line of girls committed to the overall Piasa Birds athletic program.

Hannah volunteered her time with some other high school girls to assist with the Southwestern Middle School softball team in the late summer and early fall before her volleyball season started. Hannah's head girls middle school and high school softball coach Amanda Edwards said it was great to have her aboard.

Hannah is such a hard worker that even last spring she cleaned out the press box, and dugouts, and ran the scoreboard for the high school team. She is prepped and ready for the 2025 girls softball season with all her hard work and commitment to the team.

Hannah is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"Hannah is a great kid," Coach Edwards said. "She helped a lot with the middle school team until the schedules conflicted with her volleyball."

Coach Edwards said she believes Hannah, who can play almost any softball position, will be one of the best as she moves up over her high school years.

"She played multiple positions in softball at the middle school," Edwards said. "I have watched her grow immensely as I coached her in the middle school."

Hannah was a pitcher in middle school and played outfield. Edwards is uncertain at this point what her main position will be this spring, but she expects great things from this exceptionally positive and talented young athlete.

More like this: