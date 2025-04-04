PIASA - Maddy Fensterman, a senior center fielder and lead-off hitter for the Southwestern High School softball team, has garnered recognition for her impressive performance on the field and at the plate in the 2025 spring season.

She is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.

Amanda Edwards, the head girls softball coach at Southwestern, praised Fensterman's contributions to the team, noting that she is among the team's better hitters. She was also a standout volleyball player for the Piasa Birds.

In early season stats, Maddy had a .333 batting average.

"Maddy and all four of the seniors have turned into these phenomenal women who work hard and care so much about the game of softball," Edwards said.

Fensterman's leadership extends beyond her individual performance; she has been a significant influence on her teammates and has grown alongside them during her time at Southwestern. Edwards highlighted Fensterman's potential, and said, "Maddy will be an asset to Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville."

As the season progresses, Fensterman's dedication and skills continue to play a vital role in the team's success, reflecting her commitment to the sport and her future in collegiate athletics.