BRIGHTON - Grace Stroheide pitched a perfect game recently to lead Southwestern to an 11-0 victory over North Greene in a five-inning softball contest.

The game took place recently, with Stroheide retiring every batter she faced, a rare achievement in softball and baseball.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Grace is recognized as the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for Southwestern, highlighting her all-around contributions to the team.

Southwestern head coach Amanda Edwards praised Stroheide’s performance, saying, “It’s always a good day when a kid is perfect. It is always nice to see.”

In addition to her pitching prowess, Stroheide has demonstrated strong offensive skills.

Edwards added that she noticed Stroheide was on track for perfection by the third inning but chose not to mention it until after the game, when the team celebrated.