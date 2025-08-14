PIASA - Ella Kadell, a standout softball player at Southwestern High School, signed a letter of intent late last year to play softball at Lewis and Clark Community College and will now continue her love of the game locally.

Ella is an Altonized Community Federalized Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

Southwestern girls' softball head coach Amanda Edwards praised Kadell’s versatility and attitude, noting that she “really played everywhere,” including catcher, third base, and outfield throughout her career.

Edwards added, “She has been an asset anywhere, in both the dugout and in the field. Her attitude is very positive. She is just a go-getter. She will have a blast in college.”

She tallied a career batting average of well over .300 for the Piasa Birds in her varsity career.

