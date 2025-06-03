PIASA - Outfielder Sydney Valdes was a standout for the Southwestern Piasa Birds softball squad in Spring 2025.

Sydney is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Southwestern High School’s Sydney Valdes has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield.

Valdes, an outfielder for the Piasa Birds softball team, batted well over .400 during the recent season. Head coach Amanda Edwards praised Valdes for her versatility and commitment to the team.

“She’s a strong hitter and has won all-conference awards,” Edwards said. “She loves her role and wherever it is in college she will make a difference. Lincoln Land is a phenomenal school.”

Valdes will now prepare for the next step in her athletic career at the collegiate level.

