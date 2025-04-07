PIASA - Mason Cougill, a standout guard and defensive tackle at Southwestern High School, has officially signed his letter of intent to play football at Knox College in Galesburg.

The announcement was made recently, highlighting Cougill's commitment to continuing his athletic career at the collegiate level.

Southwestern Head Football Coach Pat Keith praised Cougill's contributions to the team, noting that he was a key player and a two-year starter.

“He had a good season; he was primarily an offensive guard in our system,” Keith said.

Cougill's performance on the field has earned him recognition as the Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

The signing marks a significant milestone in Cougill's football journey and reflects his dedication to the sport. Knox College will welcome him as part of its football program, providing him with an opportunity to further develop his skills and compete at a higher level.

