ALTON - Altonized Community Federal Credit Union will be open on Friday morning to serve their members. As the storm progresses, the credit union is going to be mindful of the safety of their members and employees and may close early.

“Please stay tuned and we will update our site for possible closure for Friday afternoon or Saturday,” Jennifer Spangler, President of Altonized Community Federal Credit Union, said.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to anyone but we would rather have everyone safe,” she said.”

