ALTON - The Alton Community Relations Commission announced the first annual Altonian of the Year Awards on Tuesday.

The Altonian of the Year Awards recognize outstanding dedication and contribution to the Alton community while demonstrating exemplary civic pride and a commitment to social justice.

Nominations for the Altonian of the Year Awards were made in four categories: Citizen of the Year (18 years old and up); Youth of the Year (under 18 years old); Business of the Year, and Public Servant of the Year.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said he is excited about the new Alton Awards recognition program for community members.

“This is a great idea brought to my attention by the Community Relations Committee,” Walker added. “I supported putting the committee together. It is my honor to congratulate this year’s recipients of the first Altonian of the Year Awards. These awards recognize those people who are making it a stronger and more prosperous community. The recipients of these awards are the best in our community. Positive change happens when people are engaged with their fellow citizens. The Community Relations Committee is attempting to come up with solutions to problems in a constructive and positive way.”

The 2016 Altonians of the Year awardees are:

Drew and Hope Mader — Citizens of the Year for their work on Rock the Hops to encourage musicians, artists, and artisans, as well as their efforts to revitalize Northside Park.

Grace Sawyer — Youth of the Year for her commitment to servant leadership, especially the time spent working with developmentally delayed kindergarteners.

St. Peter’s Hardware — Business of the Year for their generous support of local nonprofit organizations across the City.

Detective Marcos Pulido — Public Servant of the Year for his professional and compassionate work on behalf of a local family.

The 2016 Altonians of the Year will be recognized by Mayor Brant Walker at the City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall located at 101 E. 3rd St.

