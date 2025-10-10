ALTON - Karly Davenport is one of two Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Students of the Month for October. She is a senior at Marquette Catholic High School and the daughter of Nicholas and Michelle Davenport.

Throughout her four years at Marquette Catholic, Karly has maintained a 4.0 unweighted GPA and currently holds a 4.68 weighted GPA. She has consistently earned High Honor Roll recognition while taking numerous honors, dual credit, and AP courses. During her junior year, she received the AP Scholar Award in recognition of her outstanding performance on multiple AP exams, including Chemistry, United States Government and Politics, and Precalculus.

Karly is actively involved in many clubs and extracurriculars. She serves as vice president of the National Honor Society, class president on the Student Council, and president of the Breast Cancer Awareness Club. She is also a dedicated member of Marquette Catholic’s Interact (Rotary) Club. A strong student-athlete, Karly has competed on the varsity volleyball team for four years and will enter her fourth season of track and field, where she has qualified for state three times in various events. In addition to her academic and athletic commitments, she has worked at Raging Rivers Waterpark, where she will serve as a manager next summer.

Karly has completed over 100 service hours from her freshman through junior years. She especially enjoys volunteering at community events such as Miles for Meso and the Jerseyville Rotary Chili Fest. She plans to continue serving her community through her involvement in NHS and Interact, and beyond high school as well.

In her free time, Karly enjoys spending time with friends, playing pickleball at the park, and going to the movies. She also loves reading and baking desserts for family and friends.

After graduation, Karly hopes to attend Washington University in St. Louis or the University of Michigan, where she plans to major in pre-medicine or biomedical science.

