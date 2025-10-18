ALTON/GODFREY - Captain Geech & The Shrimp Shack Shooters will headline the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club's (AGRC) 13th Annual Benefit Concert on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Ann Whitney Olin Theater in the Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

The concert will feature Captain Geech & The Shrimp Shack Shooters in a stage performance featuring Top 40 hits of the 70’s and 80’s along with a salute to military veterans.

Donna Bemis, president of the AGRC, says the club is excited about the concert. “We’re thrilled to have Captain Geech & The Shrimp Shack Shooters this year. They are wrapping up their 25th anniversary tour and jumped at the chance to partner with Rotary for the good of our community. The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club has a long history of service to the community, and we are grateful that Captain Geech & The Shrimp Shack Shooters have enthusiastically agreed to perform in concert to support the Rotary scholarship fund.”

Captain Geech & The Shrimp Shack Shooters is a band that was established in 2000, inspired by the fictional band of the same name featured in the 1996 movie That Thing You Do!, written and directed by Tom Hanks. The real-life band was formed by manager/drummer J Bird, who, after watching the movie, decided to create a band devoted to bringing joy and entertainment to others.

Captain Geech & The Shrimp Shack Shooters set themselves apart by focusing on Top 40 hits from the 70’s and 80’s, catering to a wide range of audiences and ensuring that their performances are unique and engaging. They quickly rose to prominence in the Midwest, entertaining at various venues including county and state fairs, festivals, corporate functions, and nightclubs.

Over the years, the band has continued to evolve, adding new elements to their shows and refreshing their set lists to maintain the excitement and appeal for both new and long-time fans. Their popularity is evident in the fact that as 2025 winds down they are wrapping up their 25th Anniversary Tour.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the AGRC's scholarship fund which awards $9,000 in scholarships annually. Each month during the school year the club honors two students from Alton High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Mississippi Valley Christian as students of the month. For the past 26 years, the AGRC has awarded a college scholarship at the end of the school year to one of the student of the month qualifiers. The current scholarship award is $6,000. In addition, AGRC awards a $3,000 scholarship annually to a Lewis and Clark Community College student who is pursuing a degree in one of the industrial arts.

Tickets for A Salute to Veterans featuring Captain Geech & The Shrimp Shack Shooters, which are $20 each, are available from Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club members, Norton-Rain Insurance on State Street in Alton, Carrollton Bank on the Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, Big Z Media Studios on Market Street in Alton, and Scheffel Boyle on State Street in Alton.

Beverages (beer, wine, soda, and water) will be offered for sale in the upper Hatheway lobby prior to the concert and during intermission.

In addition to the scholarship program, AGRC projects of note include statues of Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas as well as the community Christmas Tree at Lincoln-Douglas Square, the Robert Wadlow Statue in Upper Alton, various fountains including the Rotary Centennial Fountain at State House Circle, a Habitat for Humanity house, the steamboat mural in downtown Alton, boat docks at Camp Warren Levis, a picnic pavilion at Haskell Park, and Alton-Godfrey Rotary Park on Third Street in Alton which commemorates the club’s first century of service to the community.

