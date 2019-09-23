ALTON - The Alton-Godfrey Rotarians and some other volunteers who assisted painted railings along a strip of the Piasa Bike Trail on Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The rail painting was just another example of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club's constant community efforts.

"Under threatening skies and while dodging cyclists in the Ride the Rivers Century Ride, the volunteers scraped and primed railing stretching from The Nature Institute to Lars Hoffman Park on the Great River Road," Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club said in a statement. "The trail has been in use since 1976 when it was dedicated with Senator Sam Vadalabene performing ribbon-cutting duties."

More like this: