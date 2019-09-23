ALTON - The Alton-Godfrey Rotarians and some other volunteers who assisted painted railings along a strip of the Piasa Bike Trail on Saturday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The rail painting was just another example of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club's constant community efforts.

"Under threatening skies and while dodging cyclists in the Ride the Rivers Century Ride, the volunteers scraped and primed railing stretching from The Nature Institute to Lars Hoffman Park on the Great River Road," Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club said in a statement. "The trail has been in use since 1976 when it was dedicated with Senator Sam Vadalabene performing ribbon-cutting duties."

More like this:

Godfrey Trustees Agree To Sue Alton
Mar 21, 2025
Letter To The Editor: There Is Big Need For Expanded Ambulance Services In Godfrey
3 days ago
Residents Invited To Engage With Local Candidates In Godfrey
Mar 19, 2025
Opinion: Pulido Endorses Mike McCormick For Mayor In Village Of Godfrey
Mar 14, 2025
Need for Expanded Ambulance Services in Godfrey
5 days ago

 