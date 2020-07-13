Alton-Godfrey Rotary Officers Installed At Meeting Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton The Alton-Godfrey Rotary's officers for the 2020-21 were installed during the club's regular meeting July 6 at Gentelins on Broadway. Article continues after sponsor message Pictured left to right: Immediate Past-President Tim Hinrichs, President Andy Bowen, Vice President Steve Schwartz and Secretary-Treasurer. Antoine Williams. Dennis Wilson, Pat Loechl and Steve Thompson, joined the club's board of directors. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending