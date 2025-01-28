ALTON - Lillian Schuler is a January 2025 Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student Of The Month.

Lillian is a senior at Alton High School. Lillian’s time at Alton High school provided her with many opportunities to excel academically and develop her leadership skills. She is a three and a half year high honor roll student (going on four) who has taken many Honors, Advanced Placement, and Dual Credit classes. She is currently the vice president of Alton High’s National Honors Society chapter and the treasurer of Mu Alpha Theta, a math honors society. Furthermore, Lillian has been the vice president of her class and the student council for four years now. Holding these leadership positions has developed her into a strong student, person, and member of the community.

Recently, she was recognized as an Illinois State Scholar due to her high test scores and GPA. Although, the honor that she is most proud of is achieving the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy as a junior by showing a high proficiency in speaking, reading, listening, and writing in Spanish, and making her officially biliterate. Lillian hopes to use her biliteracy to support Spanish speakers in the community and help other students become proficient in Spanish as well.

Article continues after sponsor message

Along with her other leadership positions, she has also been the president of the club Minority Excellence for two years now. Minority Excellence is a club focused on supporting minority students through high school and preparing them for the next steps in their education. Lillian is proud to hold this position and have the ability to support and lead minority students through their education. Aside from participating in various clubs, like the Math Team and Physics Club, she is also a varsity tennis player and team captain. Since her sophomore year, she has played number one singles, and it hasn’t been easy, but her senior year was her most successful season and a great cap to her athletic career. For three years, she has been an Academic All-Conference athlete, and for all four years, she has been an All-Conference athlete.

Throughout high school, Lillian has tried to implement the Rotary Club’s motto of “Service above Self” through volunteering and her personal projects “Senior Smiles” and the "Stronger Together Tennis Clinics." In the "Senior Smiles", she provides the opportunity for seniors at Alton High School to have professional senior photos taken. These photos can then be used in the yearbook as a personal photo, and are later used at graduation. She is extremely proud of this project, and hopes to continue it after her graduation in the spring. In the "Stronger Together Tennis Clinics," Lillian provides the opportunity for young athletes to learn how to play tennis and develop their skills on the court. The project has improved the confidence of tennis players on the court and allowed athletes to learn tennis skills leading into their high school seasons. Along with her projects, Lillian has volunteered in the community at the Bike MS event and the Mississippi Earth Tones Festival. At school, she tutors students in Mathematics, Physics, Biology, Chemistry, and Spanish.

In the fall, Lillian plans to attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale and major in Physiology, with future plans to attend Medical School.

More like this: