ALTON - Olivia Freeman of Alton High School and Michael Vaughn of Mississippi Valley Christian School will be honored as Students of the Month by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the club's regular meeting on January 9th at Gentelin's on Broadway.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible for a $6,000 scholarship that will presented to one of the students honored as "Student of the Month" during the school year. This is the 20th year of the program and 353 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Olivia Freeman is the daughter of Daniel and Sandy Freeman of Godfrey. Freeman is an Illinois State Scholar, a Silver Medallion Recipient and has earned recognition on the National Honor Roll for the past four years. She has qualified for many academic honors and has been an active member of the National Honor Society.

Freeman has served on the Student Council for four years, presently serving as President. She has been active in many student clubs including the student newspaper, the choir and chorus, yearbook staff and has been an active participant in school dramatic productions and musicals. She has been an active member of the thespian group and serves as president of that organization. She has served as chair of the prom and homecoming committees.

She has been active in community and school service activities and there is not a project she would not be a valuable volunteer. Freeman plans to enroll at St. Louis University and major in Business Administration and hopes to enroll in law school after graduation.

Michael Vaughn is the son of Mark and Jennifer Vaughn of Bunker Hill. Michael is not a typical teenager since he spent a year fighting a rare form of Leukemia. As a result of his overcoming this disease, he has become devoted to serving God through his personal life, school work and personal, social and community activities.

In his school work, he has strived for excellence and anticipates graduating as Class Valedictorian or Salutatorian. He has been a participant in MVCS's state academic and fine arts tournaments, earning high honors in those competitions. He has been active on the school's soccer and basketball teams and has been recognized for his leadership in these sports.

Community service has been very high on Vaughn's list of activities and many of his endeavors are related to those in his church. Michael plans to enter the field of Law Enforcement and will attend Bob Jones University.

Gary Ayers, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club, will present each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

