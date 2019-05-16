ALTON - The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club will present Jack Helmkamp its Service Above Self Award Thursday evening with a banquet in the Trimpe Room at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Riverbender.com will videotape and photograph the event and it will be available on Friday and beyond in the video section of the site. Riverbender.com has conducted a personal interviews with Helmkamp and event chair Steve Tassinari that will be released with the video and photos.

"This award is given to a non-Rotarian who has volunteered talents, resources and industry to benefit the community," said Steve Tassinari, who is chairing the event. "The club has chosen area-resident Jack Helmkamp to receive this award.

"The Service Above Self Award is named in honor of former Rotarian Dr. Gordon Moore who performed outstanding community service during his long residency in Alton."

Article continues after sponsor message

Tassinari added that it is an honor for Alton-Godfrey Rotary to recognize outstanding individuals like Jack Helmkamp who have stepped out of their comfort zone to help make the community a better place to live.

“Jack did just that, and he deserves the recognition,” Tassinari said.

Friends of Mr. Helmkamp are encouraged to attend the banquet that begins with cash-bar cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner to follow at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $40 per person with checks made out to Alton Godfrey Rotary Club.

Tickets are available through the remainder of the day at Norton and Rain Insurance, (618) 462-4455; at Scheffel Boyle (618) 465-4288; from Alex at Riverbend Growth Association (618)-467-2280; from Steve at Carrollton Bank (618)-978-1499; and from any Alton Godfrey Rotarian.

For additional information, contact Tassinari at 618-466-5474.

More like this: