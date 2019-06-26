ALTON - Alton-Godfrey Rotary held its Annual Banquet Monday, June 24, at Premier Best Western in Alton. Outgoing President Jim White passed the gavel to 2019 - 2020 President Tim Hinrichs.

Other officers installed were President-Elect Andy Bowen and Secretary-Treasurer Steve Schwartz.

Club directors were also recognized, along with the club’s committee heads. Antoine Williams and Art Fahrner were honored as Paul Harris Fellows for their outstanding contributions to the community and to the club.

The banquet marked the 99th year of the club which annually provides scholarships and charitable services and donations to local recipients. The club has completed numerous projects throughout the community, including the Robert Wadlow statue, Lincoln Douglas Square and the steamboat mural at Henry Street and Broadway in Alton.

Plans are underway for new projects as well as a celebration of the club’s upcoming 100th anniversary.

