The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club (AGRC) will help brighten the Christmas season in the River Bend with its 4th Annual Community Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 13 at 3:00 p.m. at the Ann Whitney Olin Theater in Hatheway Hall at Lewis and Clark Community College.

An impressive list of local choirs will perform. The vocal groups scheduled to perform are the Christian Ringers Handbell Choir from Upper Alton Baptist Church, the RiverBend Children's Choir, Seasons of Life Women's Choir, and the Great Rivers Choral Society. The concert will conclude with an audience sing-along featuring the assembled choirs.

Elizabeth Parker, president of the AGRC, says the club is excited about the concert. “Rotary has a long history of bringing the community together, and we are grateful to the groups that have enthusiastically agreed to be a part of the concert to support the Rotary scholarship fund.”

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the AGRC's scholarship fund which awards $9,000 in scholarships anually. Each month during the school year the club honors two students from Alton High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Mississippi Valley Christian as students of the month. For the past 18 years, the AGRC has awarded a college scholarship at the end of the school year to one of the student of the month qualifiers. The current scholarship award is $6,000. In addition, AGRC awards a $3,000 scholarship annually to a Lewis and Clark Community College student who is pursuing a degree in one of the industrial arts.

Tickets for the AGRC Community Christmas Concert, which are $10 each, are available from Alton-Godfrey Rotary members, Norton-Rain Insurance on State Street in Alton, Scheffel Boyle in the Wall Street Building in Downtown Alton, Karen Wilson State Farm Insurance on Tolle Lane in Godfrey, and WBGZ Radio on Market Street in Alton, and will be available at the door.

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club dates to 1921 and has served the community continuously since then. In addition to the scholarship program, AGRC projects of note include statues and the community Christmas Tree at Lincoln-Douglas Sqaure, the Wadlow Statue in Upper Alton, various fountains, a Habitat for Humanity house, the greenhouse at the Community Support Garden, the steamboat mural in downtown Alton, and, most recently, a picnic pavilion at Haskell Park.

