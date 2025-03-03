ALTON - The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club’s 39th annual Chili Chowdown will raise money for local students and community projects.

On Monday, March 3, 2025, community members can stop by Main Street United Methodist Church in Upper Alton for a dine-in or carry-out chili meal. The Rotary Club will serve chili from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then again from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dennis Wilson, who chairs the event, explained that the goal is to improve the Alton-Godfrey community.

“We’re very much into the community and trying to make it a better place,” he said. “It’s what Rotary stands for, making a better community and service above self. The idea is we all do a little something for everybody else and make a better world.”

Tickets to the Chili Chowdown can be purchased at the door for $10. All proceeds go back to the Rotary Club’s projects, including their scholarships and literacy programs for the local schools.

The Rotary Club sponsors a Student of the Month program for high school seniors. They select one student to receive a rolling scholastic scholarship every year. They also offer vocational scholarships through Lewis and Clark Community College.

The Rotary Club has managed and completed many additional projects over the years, including Lincoln-Douglas Square, the Robert Wadlow statue, fountains and more. A lot of their projects are funded through efforts like the Chili Chowdown. They are always looking for more ways to help the community.

“It’s a big deal,” Wilson said. “Alton is full of Rotary projects.”

He added that the Rotary Club will serve over 600 meals on March 3, which equates to about 70–80 gallons of chili. For more information about the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, including how to get involved, visit their official website at www.altongodfreyrotary.org.

