ALTON - When Jack Helmkamp looks around Alton, Godfrey and the entire region, he sees so much of what he had an impact on and in some ways literall y built with his family construction business.

One highly visible accomplishment was his team work with Jack Jacoby and several others to obtain the funding of the beautiful Clark Bridge in Alton. For his commitment to the Riverbend region, the Alton-Godfrey Rotary recently honored Helmkamp with its Service Above Self Award. A banquet was held May 16, 2019, in the Trimpe Room at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Chairing the event is Steve Tassinari who said that it is an honor for Alton-Godfrey Rotary to recognize outstanding individuals like Jack Helmkamp who have stepped out of their comfort zone to help make the community a better place to live. “Jack did just that, and he deserves the recognition,” Tassinari said.

Helmkamp served on countless amounts of civic boards in the region. He said the two he worked the longest and hardest with was the United Way and the Riverbend Growth Association, with 25 years with each.

“There were a lot of great people I worked with in a team process,” Helmkamp said.

When Jack was 12, he said he went through confirmation with a great teacher about God and Christ. He remembered kneeling in front of the church and one of the things that stuck with him was “the golden rule."

“I have tried to live my entire life by that (the golden rule),” Helmkamp said. “I have always been a regular church attender. God and Christ have played a big part in my life.”

Two boards Helmkamp is proud to have served on are the Alton Memorial Foundation and Lewis and Clark Community College boards.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I worked with President Dale Chapman and some of the other people as a team,” he said.

Helmkamp was part of the group who renovated the nursing school and helped expand that department into a nationally recognized unit.

“The hospital foundation approved $3 million to help expand the nursing program,” Helmkamp said. “It was approved from the fund of a man who had donated to the foundation and the nursing facility was named for that man and wife. Dale asked me to be a speaker and I gave all the credit to the family who had donated the money and what they were doing for the area’s nurses and doctor’s office with the donation.”

Helmkamp was a key part of the group who helped with the Illinois-255 extension with Don Miller and several others. He also was involved with the establishment of the Riverbend Growth Association.

Helmkamp was also involved with the East Alton Civic Rink Management Board for a number of years that oversaw the operation of the hockey rink in East Alton. Larry Thatcher was the one who got the ice rink going, Helmkamp said and stayed with it all through the years.

“I eventually retired from that board, but I felt like I left it in good hands,” he said.

For several years, Helmkamp served on the Operation Blessing Board and said he relished in helping provide food and clothing for the needy in the area in that role.

Jack was chairman of the board for Illinois State Bank in East Alton and Bethalto for many years. He served as an owner of Helmkamp Construction Company after his father died and he and Byron Farrell ran the company.

Jack never liked to take credit for accomplishments he was a part of and always talked of the group of the team involved, never himself, Tassinari said.

The civic contributor closed by saying just that: “I am grateful for all the people I have worked with who had giving hearts and cared about our area. We worked hard to improve the quality of life in the Riverbend area where I grew up and live until now.”

More like this: