ALTON - The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club reached out its helping hands to the Salvation Army in Alton this past weekend and replaced five of seven dilapidated windows at the Salvation Army Booth House.

Herman Allen, director of the Salvation Army Booth House, was ecstatic that Jim White and the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club converged on the Booth House to help. The assistance came right before the Alton area was hit with high winds on Monday night.

“Mr. Allen reached out to me and shared that the utility bills have just been eating them alive and that the men’s’ bedrooms were very drafty,” White, the Rotary Club Booth House Project chairman, said. “After meeting with my guys, we decided that window replacement was possible and could really make a difference.”

While the window replacement project was the most recent project taken on by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Booth House, over the last couple of years, the club has also helped solve some “water issues” with new downspouts and drainage tile and landscaping to insure that water flows away from the building and not toward the foundation. Allen said he couldn’t be more pleased with the relationship with Rotary.

“The Rotary Club has been our ‘911’ for the Booth House and have easily helped us save over $5,000.00 (that we didn’t have) in repairs and improvements,” he said.

The Salvation Army – Alton Corps operates temporary shelters for both men and women at their Booth Houses, but the men’s shelter is the only one in Madison County and is a vital link in allowing men to get their lives in order and get back to being productive members of the community.

Lt. Bryan Ellison, Alton Corps Officer said it would not be possible to have the kind of impact in the community that the Salvation Army has without the relationship that we have with Rotary.

“They are just an amazing group and we can’t thank them enough for their interest and loyalty in the Booth House," Ellison said.

The Rotary members who helped with the Booth House Window Project were Jim White, Jim Green, Tim Hinrichs, Bill Moyer, Mitch Cannell, Bret Mayberry and Ron Mayhew.

In addition to this most recent Booth House Service Project, the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club has been responsible for projects throughout the Greater Alton Community including: The Lincoln/Douglas Christmas Tree, The State House Circle – Centennial Fountain, the Pavilion at Haskell Park, the Ray Botterbush Memorial Lodge at the Boy Scout Camp, the Riverboat Mural, Community Garden Greenhouse, All God’s Children Need Shoes, Coats for Head Start Children, and have been bell ringing for the Salvation Army for over 50 years. The Rotary also sponsors the Rotary “Student of the Month” Scholarship Program.

If you are interested in learning more about the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club or would like information about becoming a member, please contact club membership chairman, Chris Ray at 618-254-2637 or Arthur Fahrner at 618-467-1111. For additional information about volunteer opportunities at the Salvation Army – Alton Corps or the Booth House, contact their offices at 618-465-7764.

