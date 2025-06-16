GRAFTON - At Alton Godfrey Rotary’s meeting on Monday, June 9, club President Donna Bemis presented a check for $15,000 from Alton Godfrey Rotary to Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow to help fund the National Memorial of Military Ascent that is currently under development in Grafton. Mayor Morrow presented details of the project to the Rotarians. The Memorial will be set against the limestone bluffs in Grafton overlooking the Mississippi River. The centerpiece of this memorial will be life-sized bronze statues of U.S. Army Rangers placed along the bluff, replicating the climb they endured to reach the top of Pointe Du Hoc cliffs on Omaha Beach as part of the initial D-Day landings.

Plans for the Memorial include tributes to all who have served, and will include educational events, interactive and immersion experiences, and walkways designed to foster an enhanced historical perspective of the D-Day events. Morrow explained that the memorial will be a place of solemn reflection where visitors can come to learn about the sacrifices of the military men and women who served our country.

Morrow also said that other interactive historical military battle scenes are planned for the future – all accompanied by appropriate educational resources.

Alton Godfrey Rotary began its mission of enhancing life in local communities in 1921, and has completed numerous projects such as Lincoln Douglas Square, the Robert Wadlow statue and the Riverboat Mural at Broadway and Henry Streets.

