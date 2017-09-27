ALTON - Abby Fischer and Anya Jones of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s recent meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 21st year of the program and 363 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Abby Fischer is the daughter of Edward and Marla Fischer of Alton. Abby is a member of the National Honor Society and presently ranks as the top student in her class. She served as a Junior Marshall at the last graduation ceremonies, was selected as the Spanish Student of the Year and serves as the Vice President of Mu Alpha Theta. Her academic effort earned her a place on the Academic All-Conference tennis teams for the past two years,

Fischer has been a member of the Student Council for three years and served as class Secretary. She has been active in a number of Student organizations and activities including the Saturday Scholars program. She has been a member of the Redbird tennis team excelling in that sport as evidenced by her selection to the All-Southwestern conference teams for three years and her selection as team captain and Scholar Athlete for that sport.

During the past summer she was selected to the summer college at the University of Mississippi and hopes to attend that institution or Butler University with a major in Pharmacy.

Anya Jones is the daughter of Damian and D’Andrienne Jones of Alton. She has been a participant in the Minority Excellence program at Alton High and her academic effort has earned her and a top ranking in her class. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has been a member of the Student Council for four years and serving as President of that group this year.

Jones has been a participant in the Saturday Scholar’s Program and member of many student organizations including the Principal’s Advisory committee, the Illinois Global Scholars Committee, and the Riverbend Growth Association Student Committee. She has been active in school drama and music activities throughout her attendance at Alton High and was selected to the District and All-State Choirs. She was also a participant in the Opera Theatre of St. Louis’ vocal program.

She has always desired to become an Orthodonist with the hopes of owning her own practice. Her plans are to enroll at the University of Nebraska in the Pre- Dental Track.

Ron Mayhew, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club, presented each student with a plaque representing their selection to this honor.

