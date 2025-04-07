ALTON - Michael Anderson is an Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club March 2025, Student of the Month.

Throughout Anderson’s high school career he took honors classes and Advanced-Placement Courses, as well as College Preparatory Courses. He maintained a 4.6 GPA through his senior year. He received the Silver Medallion Award (top 8% in the graduating class) and Platinum Alpha Award (maintained a 4.5 GPA). He is currently a member of the National Honors Society as well as Mu Alpha Theta (a math honor society in which I tutor students).

He played soccer for Alton High School in my junior and senior years and football in his freshman and sophomore years. He is also a 4-year varsity letterman for the swim team. He is a proud and active member of the RedBird Nest. He is also a current member of the Pickle-Ball Club and Social Studies Club.

He remains active in the community and looks for opportunities to give back. He has volunteered for the Alton Athletic Association events, concessions and fundraisers. He has helped with Team Jakey…which is a Suicide Prevention Fundraiser in which he helps raise awareness and donations for suicide prevention. He frequently volunteers with the Hope Community Center and Food Pantry. He has also tutored students to help them improve their math skills.

He believes in the power of the community and is proud to be a part of the Riverbend. As he continues his journey to college, he aspires to embody the Rotary Spirit of service and leadership. He is excited to see what future opportunities to give back open up as his journey continues.

Michael will be attending Kansas University this fall, where he will major in international business. His plan is to utilize his education and experience to influence economic outcomes through analyzing international market trends. He looks forward to developing and creating effective strategies to increase the success of his future employer on the international business stage.

