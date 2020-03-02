ALTON - The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club held its 35th annual Chili Chowdown event on Monday, March 2.

The event, held at Main Street United Methodist Church in Upper Alton, brings out a large crowd year after year. The chili is a favorite of many Alton locals, although the recipe is a secret held by Dennis Wilson, event chairman.

“The recipe was passed down from a club member that is no longer with us, Don Johnson. We try to replicate it every year and keep it the same. It has really become a favorite and we’re happy about that,” said Wilson.

An $8 ticket included all-you-can-eat chili, beverage, and desert. The event brought out a packed house, including many people who have been attending the event nearly since it started. The chili chowdown was open for two rounds, once for lunch and once for dinner, offering both eat-in and carry-out options. Although it's not just the good food that brings in the public, it’s all for a good cause.

“The Chili Chowdown raises funds for our Student of the Month program scholarships. It also benefits a newer thing we are doing as well, a scholarship for a student of industrial arts at Lewis and Clark Community College,” said Wilson.

The annual event always takes place around the first of March, and that’s no coincidence. March 1st is the anniversary of the formation of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, which has been around since 1921.

“We are so grateful for all of the support and the great turnout we receive for this event. It means a lot to us, and of course, it’s always going to mean a lot to the people who receive the scholarships” said Wilson.

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club does a lot of good for the community year-round, raising funds, hosting events, and helping out. They are a group of kind individuals that strive to make positive impacts on their community in unique ways. To learn more or to join visit their website http://altongodfreyrotary.org and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ AltonGodfreyRotary/

