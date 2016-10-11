ALTON - Kiara Hardmon of Alton High School and Anna Dixon of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month for October by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting on Oct. 10 at Gentlin’s on Broadway.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 20th year of the program.

Kiara Hardmon is the daughter of Stephen Lewis and Angela Hardmon of Godrfrey. She is a member of the National Honor Society and is serving as Secretary of that organization. She has been selected for the 100 Black Men Student of the Year award and has also received the Presidential Service Award.

Hardmon has been a participant in the Upward Bound and Minority Excellence programs. She serves as President of the Biology Club as well as being an active member in Yell, Gender Equality and Interact Clubs. As a member of these organizations, she has participated in numerous student volunteer service projects.

Hardmon has always been focused on serving the needs of others. She has indicated that her volunteer work at the St. Louis Zoo has inspired her to get involved in conservation work. She plans to attend college and major in Environmental Science or Biology.

Anna Dixon is the daughter of Craig and Katie Dixon of Alton. She has consistently a place on the High Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. Her outstanding academic achievements have earned her a merit scholarship to the Early College program at the Chicago Art Institute.

Dixon has been a member of the Student Council for four years and serves as the President of that group. She has been a cheerleader for four years and has served as team Captain for two years. She is the Editor of the school newspaper and has been involved in a number of service projects accumulating over 550 service hours. She was recently crowned queen of the Marquette Homecoming celebration.

Dixon’s art work has been on display at a number of local and regional art exhibits and she has been very involved in the activities of the Jacoby Arts Center. She hopes to attend college with a specialization in Art and become an illustrator after college.

Gary Ayres, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

