ALTON - Rachel Holmes and Samuel Keller of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for May by the Alton Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an Award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as a “ Student of the Month during the past school year.

Rachel Holmes is the daughter of Michael and Martina Holmes of Godfrey. She was awarded a Silver Medallion, is a member of the National Honor Society and was selected as Career and Technical Student of the Year as well as Student of the Year for Broadcasting.

Holmes has been a member of the volleyball team for four years and was selected for the Scholarship in Athletics Award for two years. She has been very active in working with young people interested in volleyball through workshops and special summer programs.

Holmes has served as a Student Ambassador and been very active in the St. Mary’s Youth group. She was a participant in the Hugh O’Brien Leadership Conference and completed over 100 hours of service resulting in her selection for th e Presidents Volunteer Service Award.

She plans to attend Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and major in Public Relations with a focus on Advertising Public Media.

Samuel Keller is the son of Thomas Keller and Shannon Holdah. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alfa Theta, and a participant in a number of Academic clubs. He was a member of the boys volleyball team and was recognized for his cheerleading skills during his senior year when selected as MVP in a cheerleading competition.

Keller has participated in a number of community service activities and was the recipient of the Presidential Award program Scholarship. He plans to attend the University of Illinois and major in Media and Cinema. His goal is to participate in the ROTC program at the university with the ultimate goal of being commissioned into the armed services as an officer.

Holmes and Keller were presented with recognition plaques by James White the President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club.

