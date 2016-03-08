ALTON - Jasmine-Kay Johnson of Alton High School and Andria and Brittany Pace of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month for March by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting on March 14th at the Banquet Center of Alton Sports Tap.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year.

This is the 19th year of the program and 335 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Jasmine-Kay Johnson is the daughter of Johnviron Johnson and Shawntaya Wagner of Alton. She is an Illinois State Scholar, a member of the National Honor Society, and earned a place on the National Honor roll for the past four years. She is a member of the Student Council, serves on the Principal’s Advisory Committee, and has been a participant in the Upward Bound and Minority Excellence programs.

Her student life includes membership in the Red Bird Nest, Youth Engaged in Leadership and Life, Community Leaders in America, and the staff of the Redbird Word. She has been a member of the Redbird girl’s softball team and served as manager of the girls basketball team. She has been an active volunteer in community service projects sponsored by the National Honor Society. She is interested in pursuing a career in Journalism and plans to major in that field at the University of Missouri –Columbia.

Article continues after sponsor message

Andria and Brittany Pace are twin sisters and are the daughters of Russell and Belinda Pace of Collinsville. They are outstanding students and extremely active in student and community service activities. Both students are Illinois State Scholars, members of the National Honor Society, Silver Medallion Recipients, and recipients of the Presidential Service Awards for three consecutive years for their voluntary community service activities.

They were selected as top Scholars by the Advantage News and shared honors as medalists in regional, state and sectional competition in Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering competition.

Andria has been a member of the Explorers girl’s basketball and volleyball teams serving as team captain of the basketball team during the past season.

Brittany also participated on those two teams as well. Brittany and Andria also are members of the Student Council and the school newspaper staff with Brittany serving service as Sports Editor. Both students have been involved in the same volunteer service activities and both hope to attend Northwestern University and major in Biology and Chemistry.

Elizabeth Parker, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

More like this: