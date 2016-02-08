ALTON - Ben Moyer of Alton High School and Thomas Morrissey of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month for February by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting on February 15th at the Banquet Center Alton Sports Tap.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 19th year of the program and 335 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Thomas Morrissey is the son of Tom and Patty Morrissey of Alton. He is an officer in the National Honor Society and an Illinois State Scholar. He has been active in many extracurricular activities including the Scholar Bowl and Worldwide Youth in Engineering. He received the University of Missouri St. Louis Excellence in Science Award and first place in Washington University’s Physics Mechanics Division. Thomas has been on the Student Council for three years and participated in St. Baldrick’s fight against Cancer. He has served as co-captain fo the tennis team and been a member of the soccer team for four years.

Thomas has been committed to community service at Marquette. Fro the past two years he has served on the Riverbend Growth Association’s Youth Committee that serves five local non-profits through service and fundraising. He has been a volunteer for the Illinois Dept of Natural Resources in monitoring the Black Creek stream for the past five years. He has also served as a junior board member of the National Great Rivers Trust Morrissey plans to study Chemical and Molecular Engineering.

Ben Moyer is the son of Donald and Joette Moyer of Alton. He has consistently earned a place on High Honor roll at Alton High and is a member of the National Honor Society. He has been a member of the Student Council for four years and has been very active in student organizations that include Mu Alpha Theta, the

Biology and Physics Clubs and the Red Bird Nest.

Ben was a founding member of the Alton High Trap team of which he serves as team captain and he has excelled at that activity earning national and state rankings and recognition for his excellence in Trap, Skeet, and Sporting Clays. He earned additional recognition in this activity by being selected to the National Rifle Association All Scholastic team.

He has been very active in community service activities and has been a participant in a number of Rotary service projects. Moyer has been nominated be Congressman Bost for an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy.

Elizabeth Parker, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

