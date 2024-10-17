ALTON - Adelia Sandifer, a senior at Alton High School, has earned one of two recognitions in October for Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student of the Month.

Adelia would first like to thank the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, for choosing her as one of October Students of the Month. She feels so honored and so blessed to be receiving this award from so many kind and intelligent people. She also wants to thank her high school teachers, peers, and staff because many of her accomplishments would not have been possible without the resources and guidance that Alton High gave her. She wants to, of course, thank her parents, Tim and Susie Sandifer. They’ve been constantly supportive of everything she has done.

The main objective of Rotary is service in the community, in the workplace, and throughout the world. She resonates personally with this mission, as she has worked throughout high school to serve the Alton-Godfrey community specifically.

Adelia’s academics and her community service are very intertwined. During her sophomore year, she noticed that students at the high school were throwing away the fruits that they were required to take with their daily lunches. She organized a program in which the Alton High School cafeteria donates students’ unwanted fruits to local food banks, such as Crisis Food Center. The program has been running for about two years now, and she loves seeing its impact in the lunchroom and the food banks.

For all four years of high school, Adelia has been very involved in the school’s FCCLA, a leadership-oriented club. FCCLA introduced her to many different types of people, and showed her aspects of the school and community she had never seen before. During her junior year, Adelia organized a team of students to form a resource closet for underprivileged students at Alton High School. They keep this closet stocked with food, clothing, and hygiene items that students can take as needed.

Adelia also loves being involved in the school’s academic courses and extracurricular activities. She has played tennis for all four years of high school, and has had the great opportunity to grow with her team into better players and better friends. On a completely different note, she has been very involved in the school’s theater scene as well. She has done technical and backstage work for the plays and musicals since freshman year. Adelia loves being involved in the arts at her school.

Academically speaking, she loves science and will take any science class that she can. She has especially loved Alton High’s environmental science class, which has opened her up to the world of sustainability and helped inspire her toward a career in natural resource management. Adelia is hoping to study at the University of Illinois in Urbana. Her ultimate goal moving forward into college and adult life is to make a global change towards more protection and sustainable use of our resources to ensure the well-being of future generations.

