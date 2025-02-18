ALTON - The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club's 39th Annual Chili Chowdown is set for Monday, March 3 at Main Street United Methodist Church in Upper Alton. The popular fund-raising event features all-you-can eat chili, beverage, and dessert for just $10.00. Serving hours are 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. and again 4:30 p.m. through 7 p.m. Diners may eat-in or carry-out.

The secret Rotary chili recipe is guarded by event chairman Dennis Wilson. He says the recipe originated with the late Don Johnson, proprietor of DJ's Bar and Grill in Upper Alton. Members of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club prepare and serve the chili. The Chili Chowdown is held at Main Street United Methodist Church which affords ample parking, ease of egress, and plenty of room for diners.

Tickets for the annual Chili Chowdown are available from any member of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club and will also be sold at the door. The annual event raises funds for local Rotary projects, including the annual scholarships given in conjunction with the club's Student of the Month program and to a students of industrial arts at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club was chartered by Rotary International on March 1, 1921. Since that time the club has served the Alton and Godfrey communities for over a century by exhibiting Rotary's motto of “Service Above Self.” Many notable projects have been completed over the years, including a picnic pavilion at Haskell Park, the Steamboat Mural at Broadway and Henry Streets, the statues of Lincoln and Douglas at Lincoln-Douglas Square, the Wadlow Statue, numerous fountains including the current fountain at State House Circle, a Habitat for Humanity House, the community Christmas tree at Broadway and Landmarks, and Alton-Godfrey Rotary Park at Third and Easton Streets in Alton.

Those interested in learning more about the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club may visit the club's website at www.altongodfreyrotary.org. The club meets Monday evening's at 6 p.m. at the meeting room at Gentelin's Restaurant on Broadway in Alton. Visitors are welcome.

