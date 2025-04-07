ALTON - Wren Crawford is an Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student of the Month for March 2025.

Crawford is a senior attending Alton High School and is the daughter of Whitney Campbell and Marlon Crawford. She is thankful that the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club has selected her as one of March’s Rotary Student of the Month recipients. Wren is grateful for her family, friends, teachers, and mentors for being a guiding light throughout her academic journey.

Throughout her time at Alton High School, Wren has taken the necessary steps to achieve her goals and leave an everlasting mark on her school and community. Wren’s enrollment in Honors, Advanced Placement, and Dual Credit courses has molded her into a better student by developing fundamental skills and setting herself up for the college-bound path. Her triumph in these classes has granted her a 4.4 GPA, and she is currently on track to graduate as a Platinum Alpha, the highest honor a senior can receive by maintaining a 4.5 GPA. Wren received the College Board National African American Recognition Award for her performance on her SAT test junior year. In November 2024, Wren was recognized as an Art Fahrner - Edward Jones Remarkable Redbird of the Month. Additionally, she will be awarded the Silver Medallion Academic Excellence Award in April of this year for being in the top 8% of her graduating class.

To contribute to the culture of Alton High School, Wren has consistently immersed herself in various clubs and organizations to create a positive environment for the Redbirds. Wren is proud to announce that she has served on Alton High School’s yearbook staff, Tatler, for four consecutive years. In 2022, she earned the Copy Editor position which she still holds today. As the Copy Editor, she writes compelling stories that capture the essence of the academic school year. Wren also assigns her department different stories to compose as well as peer edit their work. Over the years, Wren’s writing in Tatler has been recognized by scholastic organizations.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Southern Illinois School Press Association has awarded her First Place Sports Copy for her story, “The Birds are Back”, and also Second Place Feature Copy for her opening story, “In Bloom.” Being a member of Upward Bound has provided Wren with mentors and like-minded peers that she can depend on while navigating school and preparing for college. Wren has developed core abilities such as public speaking, collaboration, and mentorship in its six-week summer program, which she has participated in for all four years of high school. Wren is able to take what she has learned and reaffirm her knowledge to her younger peers. Wren is also a current member of National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, a mathematics honor society. Throughout high school, Wren has also been involved in Spanish Club, Student Council, Link Crew, Minority Excellence, and Varsity Cheerleading.

Since 2019, Wren has been an active member of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. Youth Section. NCNW, Inc. fosters sisterhood, advocacy, and empowerment for Black women. With their motto being “Enter to learn; Depart to serve,” Wren embodies this philosophy and has a passion to serve various communities. As the Co-President, Wren assists in leading their service projects and monthly meetings. She annually volunteers at the Alton Juneteenth Celebration. Throughout the years, Wren and her NCNW sisters have worked the beverage booth, supervised children's games, and distributed books to the youth. Each summer, Wren works with First Presbyterian Church of Alton to participate in Saturday Cafe, which consists of serving meals to those in need on our assigned Saturday afternoon. Her duties consist of setting up the service line, distributing food, and cleaning up afterward. She also participated in Martin Luther King Jr.'s Day of Service while working with the YWCA day campers. Here, Wren helps design an activity that will help elementary students understand MLK’s fight against racial injustices and also identify the difference between equality and equity.

Bell ringing is a cherished NCNW tradition as the NCNW girls sing Christmas carols and dance through cold temperatures to raise money for the Salvation Army. For two years, Wren has helped the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Upsilon Phi Omega Chapter (Edwardsville) in their Childhood Hunger Initiative Power Pack program, which delivers snack bags to elementary students in Alton schools. At the end of 2024, the NCNW youth section served 300 active hours of community service. In January of this year, Wren started serving as the Head Cheerleading Coach for Upward Sports at Calvary Baptist Church. She mentors young girls ages 4-14 about the importance of teamwork and friendship while also spreading the gospel. Wren’s commitment to service has allowed her to connect with communities and shape her into a better civilian and leader.

After high school, Wren plans to attend an acclaimed HBCU (Historically Black College/University). She is considering Howard University, Spelman College, and Hampton University. At an HBCU, Wren intends on pursuing a degree in Journalism while exploring a minor in Political Science. Her goal is to become a Political Journalist where she will bridge the gap between minority groups and American politics. Wren desires to raise awareness about the events of our nation and also combat social injustices by sharing the stories of underserved communities. Again, Wren would like to express her gratitude to the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club for this prestigious award.

More like this: