ALTON - Lily Waltz of Alton High School was honored as Student of the month for September 2025 at a regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey at Gentelin’s on Broadway Restaurant.

Waltz is a senior at Alton High School.

She would like to take the time to thank the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club for this opportunity, her teachers, peers, and more importantly, her parents. She would not be where she is today without them, and the guidance and wisdom that has been shown her way.

During her four years at Alton High, she has had many accomplishments and achievements. She has a 4.4 GPA, and has taken a total of 17 honors classes, 5 AP classes, and 6 Dual Credit classes. Last year, she was awarded the Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month award. Inside of school, she is involved in many different clubs and activities. She is currently the Features Editor for the Redbird Word, and even attended the Southern Illinois Student Press Association last year, winning three different awards. She has been involved in choir for the past four years, being in Chamber Singers Honors this year. In addition to this, she participated in the Spring Musical last year, Into the Woods. As for clubs, she is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Biology Club, Redbird Nest, Student Council, and Link Crew. Giving back to her school and community is one of her greatest goals.

She doesn’t just give back to her school, but also her community, even if it is the smallest act. Being in the National Honor Society has given her the opportunity to branch out and participate in service projects around the community and improve the Alton-Godfrey area. Her participation in Link Crew and Mu Alpha Theta has helped her build a connection with students, whether she is helping them with math work or giving them the ins and outs of high school. On top of being a full-time student, Lily has maintained her job at Shivers Frozen Custard, where she can be seen greeting customers and serving desserts. Being able to serve her community in a variety of ways is one of her proudest accomplishments. She is eager to find new ways to make a difference.

These opportunities are what have prepared Lily for the road ahead, college. She plans to attend University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign or Michigan State University to major in Speech-Language Pathology, and eventually earn her Master’s Degree, specializing in Pediatrics. She is ready for the challenges ahead, and all the experience it will bring her. She is grateful to all of those who have played a part in her journey, and is positive that they have prepared her for the future.

