ALTON - The Alton-Godfrey Democratic Precinct is excited to announce our 42nd Annual Banquet on Sept. 6, 2024. The theme is UNITY! It will be held at the VFW located at 4445 North Alby Street in Alton. The guest speaker will be Retired Chief Circuit Judge William Mudge.

Judge William Mudge began his elected public service in 2002 as Madison County's State's Attorney. Mudge was Edwardsville's Township Chairman, a Democratic Precinct Committeeman for over two decades, and served on the Executive Committee and Central Committee under Mac Warfield and Matt Melucci, before becoming a judge.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Master of Ceremonies will be School Board Member Tiana Gipson. This is a pivotal election in our nation's history and protecting the ballot is of utmost importance to keeping our democracy safe.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door for $40 each.

For any questions, contact Lee Barham, chairperson of the Alton-Godfrey Democratic Precinct, at 618-799-9157.