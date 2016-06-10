ALTON - The Alton-Godfrey Closed City Tennis Championships once again had a strong conclusion on Thursday night at the Alton High School Tennis Courts.

Adam Ruckman, a two-time qualifier for the National Junior College Tennis Championships with Lewis and Clark Community College defeated former Alton High teammate Carl Stradal 5-7, 6-3, 10-5 to win the city title.

In the women’s open championship, Abby Fischer was crowned city champion with a victory over Laura Moore. Fischer was also a city champion in doubles last year.

In the boys Under 15 Division, Sam Kane defeated Carson Freeman for the title. In girls under 15, Hannah Macias defeated Cali Giertz for city bragging rights.

In the boys 18’s division, Daniel McCluskey from Marquette captured the championship with a win over Silas Chapman from Alton High. Tournament Director Jesse Macias, who won the men’s 40 and over championship by defeating Kevin Rowland, had praise for all the competitors.

“The championship matches were exceptionally well played,” Macias said. “The heat made it difficult, but a lot of the players actually seemed to raise their game in the finals — that’s probably how it should be. I was proud of Adam Ruckman for beating a quality opponent in Carl Stradal. He is a very deserving champion. Adam works harder than anyone I know in the game and he is always on the courts putting in time.

“Adam hits with a lot of younger players in the area and everyone knows him and how much he has helped the game in Alton. I’m really happy for him. I think everyone appreciated the display Adam and Carl put on in the finals, the younger players need to see tennis at that level. Big serves, big forehands, it was the best match I have seen on these courts in a long time. But all the matches were exciting.”

Macias added: “Laura and Abby are two of the better players in the area and their final was thrilling. Sam Kane looked like he was going to lose his match but he pulled out a win. The boys 18 match with Daniel and Silas was also fun to watch. I think those two will see a lot of each other for the next few years. Congrats to all the champions and we are thankful for all the players from Marquette, Alton High, and Lewis and Clark who came out to play. “

The doubles portion of the city championships will take place on June 28-30 at Alton High School and Lewis and Clark Community College. Registration is going on now through June 26. Information for the doubles tournament can be found on the Alton High School athletics website.

