ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - There will be a schedule change for the Alton vs. Edwardsville Girls and Boys Basketball games coming up on January 14th and 15th, 2016. In order to create a nice evening for promoting both programs and schools, we will adjust the schedule as follows:

January 14th Girls games scheduled at Alton High School will not be played as scheduled. All three levels (Freshman, JV and Varsity) of these games will be played on February 11th at Alton High School beginning at 6:00 pm.

Friday, January 15th - 4:30 pm at Edwardsville HS: Boys JV Basketball in Main Gym Girls JV Basketball in Auxiliary Gym

Friday, January 15th - 6:00 pm at Edwardsville HS: Girls Varsity Basketball in Main Gym

Friday, January 15th - 7:30 pm at Edwardsville HS: Boys Varsity Basketball in Main Gym

The Freshman Girls Game will not be played on January 14th.

