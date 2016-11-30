EAST ALTON - Alton and Edwardsville scrapped to a 4-4 tie in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association match at the East Alton Ice Rink on Tuesday night.

Alton head coach Steven Campbell said his team played their best game last night.

“They just gave it their all every shift,” he said. “When playing top teams like Edwardsville, it takes a team effort.

“Bryce Simon scored all four goals for us. He was huge. His speed and strength are the biggest parts of his game. Our defense was very solid. Jacob Eppell and Tanner St. Peters had huge games.

“Caleb Currie, our goaltender has been the backbone to our team all season. Any goalie who faces 53 shots and only gives in four is something to say in itself. The kid is nothing but talent and he is very humble. You will never hear him brag about this.”

Edwardsville head coach Jason Walker said it was a good game with Alton on Tuesday night.

He said his team had some good shifts and poor shifts and ended up being inconsistent on the night.

“Their goalie, Currie, was outstanding,” he said. “We had trouble handling Simon. He played 75 percent of the game and was still the fastest player on the ice at the end of the game.”

Connor Hinterser had a solid game for Edwardsville, Walker said scoring and in all aspects of the game.

