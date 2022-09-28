ALTON - YWCA Southwestern Illinois recognizes the importance of civic engagement. As part of YWCA USA, we know how critical it is for voters to get educated and use their voices, every day and especially on election day. In an effort to educate voters on Madison County candidates that will appear on ballots in November, YWCA Southwestern Illinois Get Out the Vote Project is hosting a Madison County Candidate’s Forum on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm in the Gymnasium at YWCA, 304 E Third Street, Alton. Masks aren’t mandatory but anyone who would like to do so is invited to wear a mask.

Candidates for the following races have been invited: Illinois State Senate District 56, llinois House District 111, and for Madison County Clerk.

A moderator will ask questions of each candidate pair and, time permitting, take questions from the audience. This is not a debate format. We will start at 7 p.m. The program will be broken down into three segments based on the office being contested. We will start with the two candidates for State Senate, followed by the candidates for State Representative, then the County Clerk candidates.

Gail Donnelly Bader, chairperson of the YWCA Southwestern Illinois Advocacy Committee and participant in the YWCA Get Out the Vote project, said, "Voting is so important. Attending or listening to voter forums where you can hear the candidates state their positions on current issues is a good way to prepare before casting your ballot. An educated voter is more likely to participate in an election and one of our goals is to increase voter turnout in Madison County."

Article continues after sponsor message

You may access the gymnasium through the parking lot on George St (access George St from 4th St as it is one way) - which is the preferred entry for those with mobility issues.

You are also able to park on 3rd Street and enter our facility through our front doors. The gym is located on the second floor so you will need to be able to climb our stairs using this entrance.

If you have any questions, please contact YWCA Southwestern Illinois at 618-465-7774 or email us at info@ywcaswil.com.

Established in 1918, YWCA Southwestern Illinois is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA Southwestern Illinois tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA Southwestern Illinois is proudly sponsored by BJC Alton Memorial Hospital, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

More like this: