ALTON - The Alton YWCA Get Out the Vote Initiative extends an invitation to the Alton School District community of voters to attend its School Board Candidates’ forum at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in the YWCA Gym, 304 E. Third St., Alton, IL.

There are six school board candidates running for three 4 year term seats on the Board of Education in the upcoming April 4 election. The six candidates include David M. Fritz, David P. Lauschke, Vivian L. Monckton, Jarvis Swope, Beverly Velloff, and Alfred (Al) J. Womack Jr. In addition, Christina M. Milien is running unopposed for a two-year term and is unopposed.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event will start with a short period of introduction by each candidate, followed by a question and answer session using prepared questions. If time permits, questions from the audience will be allowed.

The forum is open to all District 11 voters and is free of charge. All interested community members are encouraged to attend. YWCA encourages community members with mobility issues to park in the YWCA parking lot on George St and others to park on nearby streets. Registration for the event is encouraged. Please go to register: https://forms.gle/GwHZ6mWobWU749619. If you have any questions, please contact YWCA at 618.465.7774 or email us at info@ywcaswil.org.

YWCA Get Out the Vote Initiative is conducting this forum as a community service and does not endorse any one candidate running for public office.

More like this: