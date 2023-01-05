ALTON - YWCA Southwestern Illinois Women of Distinction Event Chair Donna Dixon pleased to announce that the nomination period for the Women of Distinction program is now open. In addition, the 32nd Annual Women of Distinction Celebration will be held on Thursday evening, May 4, 2023, at Julia’s Banquet Center, East Gate Plaza, East Alton.

Each year, some of the region’s brightest, boldest, bravest and most influential women have been honored at the YWCA‘s Women of Distinction (WOD) celebration. Honorees are women who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and achievement in their professional, civic and personal lives. The WOD Academy has grown into a dynamic and diverse group of over 300 women representing a wide range accomplishments and contributions.

YWCA is requesting the public’s help in soliciting nominations for Women of Distinction. The community is urged to nominate exceptional women who create real change in our communities. Nomination packets are available now at YWCA, online at www.altonywca.com, via email: info@ywcaswil.org, or by calling (618) 465-7774. Nomination deadline for the 2023 Women of Distinction program is Friday, February 24, 2023 no later than 5:00 pm or postmarked by February 24, 2023.

A volunteer panel of judges will select the honorees from nominations. Nominees must live, work or volunteer in Madison or Jersey County. Honorees will be selected who make significant contributions in giving back to the community through time, talent, mentoring and resources, demonstrate a commitment to YWCA mission of eliminating racism and empowering women, work for positive social change that helps improve communities, including advocating for policies and practices,

changing attitudes and taking action, and create programs that positively impact families, including, but not limited to, the areas of health, safety, economic stability or development.

Established in 1918, YWCA is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA is proudly sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

