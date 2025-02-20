ALTON – YWCA ANNOUNCES 2025 WOMEN OF DISTINCTION HONOREES

YWCA Southwestern Illinois is thrilled to announce the 2025 Women of Distinction honorees: Dr. Jerrica Ampadu, Julie Botterbush, Rebecca Cowart, Rose Gibson, Kim Hunt, Anne Johnson, Tanjela Johnson, Michelle Matsche, Megan Tyler, and Dr. Tanya Patton.

These remarkable leaders will be inducted into the prestigious Women of Distinction (WOD) Academy, joining over 300 outstanding female leaders from Madison County. Join us in celebrating their incredible achievements at the annual Women of Distinction Gala on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Desira Caffey, YWCA Board Member and Woman of Distinction Co-Chair, shares her excitement, "Each year, YWCA proudly recognizes extraordinary women who embody our mission of eliminating racism and empowering women. Our 2025 WOD honorees are exemplary leaders, innovators, and role models. We're thrilled to spotlight their inspiring stories as we build excitement for our upcoming gala."

The Women of Distinction Committee, chaired by Desira Caffey and Rhonda Cox, along with the YWCA Board of Directors, extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who submitted nominations and to the dedicated WOD Selection Committee.

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable evening themed “A Starry Night” on Thursday, March 13, at the Lewis & Clark Community College 'Commons' in Godfrey, IL. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., with festivities beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person or $520 for a table of eight. Tickets are selling fast—secure yours today at www.ywcaswil.org or by calling (618) 465-7774.

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES: Elevate your brand’s visibility by becoming an event sponsor or placing an ad in our program. Show your support for these inspiring women through sponsorships or well-wisher tributes.

EXCLUSIVE RAFFLE: Feeling lucky? Enter our WOD Raffle for a chance to win prizes of $1,000, $500, $250, or $125! You don’t need to attend the gala to win. Purchase raffle tickets at YWCA, from Board members, or online at www.ywcaswil.org.

This year’s Women of Distinction Gala is proudly sponsored by our Platinum Sponsors: Morrissey Contracting Co., Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Silver Sponsors BJC Healthcare Alton Memorial, and Centerstone of Alton.

For more information about tickets or sponsorships, contact YWCA at (618) 465-7774. Let’s come together for an inspiring night celebrating excellence and empowerment!

