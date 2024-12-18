ALTON - Eric Roberson, Alton High School’s head wrestling coach, will be inducted into the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Hall of Fame.

Only 673 Illinois coaches have received this recognition since the IWCOA Hall of Fame was formed in 1972. The Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education honored Roberson during their regular meeting on Dec. 17, 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s definitely my pleasure to be able to be here tonight to recognize someone who I consider a friend, a colleague, and a terrific, terrific representative of Alton High School,” said Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick.

Kusnerick shared that Roberson graduated from Roxana High School and SIU Edwardsville, where he was “an outstanding student athlete and wrestler.” Since Roberson took on the head coach position at Alton High School in 1996, he has amassed 383 wins and coached many athletes to state.

Roberson thanked Kusnerick and the school board for their support. He recognized his son and wife and joked that his wife has “put up” with his passion for wrestling since they were in high school.

“It just seems like no matter who the personnel, who the school board members are, who the administration is, throughout everyone I’ve dealt with, I’ve just had 100% support since I started here,” Roberson added. “Thank you much.”

More like this: