ALTON — The Alton High Middle School Wrestling program showcased the talents of two young athletes at the state tournament recently, highlighting their hard work and dedication throughout the season. Eighth-grader Jacob Sutphin and sixth-grader Blake Jones represented their school, competing in a highly competitive environment.

Jacob Sutphin, who has been a member of the wrestling team for four years, achieved notable success, finishing the tournament with a record of 4-1 and securing third place in the 119-pound 2A weight class.

This season, Jacob recorded an impressive overall record of 36-1, with his only loss occurring at the state level. His achievements include being a three-time state qualifier, a state runner-up, and a regional and sectional champion. Throughout his Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) career, Jacob has compiled a record of 98-14.

In contrast, Blake Jones, competing in the 75-pound 2A weight class, concluded his tournament with a record of 1-2. Although he did not place, Blake made it to the second day of the tournament. This was his second year wrestling for the middle school, and he finished the season with a record of 21-7. Blake's performance included a second-place finish at both the regional and sectional levels.

Both wrestlers are also affiliated with the Alton Little Redbirds Wrestling Club, where Spencer Lowe serves as head coach, and the King Select Wrestling Club, under the guidance of head coach Ryan King. Coaches for the middle school program include Dave Copeland, Coach White, and Coach Matt Sutphin.

Dave Copeland, who has been involved with the program, expressed pride in the boys' accomplishments and the support they received from their coaches and clubs.

