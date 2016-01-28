ALTON 54, BELLEVILLE EAST 24: Alton's wrestling team scored seven wins by pinfall against Belleville East at home Wednesday night as the Redbirds clinched an equal third-place finish with Collinsville by taking a 54-24 win over the Lancers in their Southwestern Conference finale.

The win put the Redbirds at 4-3 in the SWC and 13-5 overall for the season.

Redbird pins came from Garrett Sims at 103 (in 2:45 over Carson Gamboe), Nijel Ward at 112 (in 4:17 over Trey Fernandez), Connor Broyles at 132 (in 2:33 over Justin Sanders), Alejandro Lopez at 145 (in 1:34 over Alex Eastman), Nolan Woszczynski at 170 (in 3:52 over Ian Austin), KeOntay Holmes at 182 (over Brandon Jenkins) and Ryan Kane at 285 (in 1:24 over Darrell Simmons).

Alton High head wrestling coach Eric Roberson said he was pleased with the way his squad competed overall against Belleville.

“I thought Connor Broyles who won by fall at 132, Alejandro Lopez at 145, heavyweight Ryan Kane and Garrett Sims at 106 pounds, who all won by pins, were our best wrestlers tonight,” Roberson said.

Roberson said he was pleased to win the last conference meet of the season.

“I was tryuing to emphasize that with a win we secured third place,” he said. “We wrestled with a lot of energy.”

