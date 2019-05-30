ALTON - Alton Public Works members are working feverishly to fortify the massive concrete block wall that has risen to protect Downtown Alton.

The Public Works crew have worked around the clock to construct the wall and Thursday morning was excavating behind the wall near Morrison’s for added strength.

The Mississippi River level at Melvin Price Lock and Dam in Alton stands at 35.61 at 9:30 a.m. and rising. The projection is for 39.3 feet, the second highest in history on June 4.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said he couldn’t be more proud of Public Works Director Bob Barnhart and his staff for their work in building the wall and creating ways to prevent the high water from invading Downtown Alton.

“We have our hands full,” the mayor said. “At this point, I think we can manage to keep most of Downtown Alton open with these efforts.”

