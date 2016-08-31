ALTON - The Alton Chapter of Women Empowering Women (WEW) has announced that Sandy Ramage, Training and Resource Manager for 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, will be the guest speaker at their September meeting. Sandy will give a presentation titled Networking & Business Etiquette. She will highlight the importance of networking, how to make the most of networking opportunities and what is appropriate in different settings.

The goal of Women Empowering Women (WEW) is to offer support and practical information that empowers, encourages, and inspires professional women. WEW meets monthly and recently moved their meetings to the first Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Senior Services Plus, Inc. located at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton.

At each lunch session, attendees will have the opportunity to network, swap business and professional leads and needs, while also expanding their professional and personal acumen through presentations being provided by area and regional women with subject expertise to share. Membership is free and open to all business women in the Riverbend area.

The chapter's next meeting will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2016. There is no cost to attend the meeting. Lunch will be available for you to purchase at the SSP Grill. Reservations are appreciated. If you would like to attend please rsvp to wewillinois@gmail.com by Monday, September 5th.

For additional information on WEW please contact Laura Mattson at­­­ 618-781-1279.

