ALTON – Two women from Alton face felony charges for their alleged roles in unrelated burglaries within the city.

Mariah C. Moore, 27, of Alton, was charged on Oct. 3, 2025 with one count each of burglary (a Class 2 felony) and theft (a Class 4 felony).

Moore allegedly entered a garage on Wyss Avenue in Alton without authority and with the intent to commit a theft on July 26, 2025. She is additionally accused of stealing a Poulan Pro chainsaw from the owner of the garage after previously being convicted of offenses related to motor vehicles in 2023, also in Madison County.

Moore was charged earlier this year with possession of a stolen moped, and was charged last month with burglarizing a building on Wallace Street in Alton. The Alton Police Department granted the latest cast against Moore, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

Another Alton woman, 37-year old Jovoncia A. McLemore, was charged in a separate case on Sept. 29, 2025 with a Class 1 felony count of residential burglary and a Class 2 felony count of robbery.

On Sept. 28, 2025, McLemore allegedly entered an Alton apartment without authority and knowingly took a cell phone and U.S. currency from the occupant by use of force.

The state’s petition to deny McLemore’s pretrial release from custody states a 74-year-old victim reported McLemore entered his home without permission and stole money from his wallet.

“He observed this and tried to stop her, but she pulled away and fled the residence,” the petition states. “A neighbor observed defendant leaving, with victim following, yelling that she just stole from him.”

The petition notes McLemore had previously been trespassed from the same residence due to property damage and harassment, as charged in another case from earlier this year. She was also reportedly on pretrial release from custody while committing these latest offenses.

The state’s petition was denied; according to a Release Order filed in this case, the state failed to prove McLemore could not comply with court conditions. Instead, she was granted pretrial release from custody under the conditions that she stay away from the property and victim from this case, which was also presented by the Alton Police Department.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

