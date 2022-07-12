ALTON - Christina Seward wants to bring her sister home from Jamaica after a terrible car crash. Her sister is hospitalized now in Jamaica and has a spinal injury, Seward said.

De’Airra Scruggs, 28, of Alton, was in the van with Yvonne Campbell, owner of My Just Desserts, when they were involved in a crash in Jamaica on Saturday.

“My sister is in a hospital in Jamaica and she can’t feel her legs,” her sister said. “She is there, pretty much helpless. We want to get her home so she can have medical care. We are scared to death for her right now.”

Yvonne’s daughter, Nakiyah Jackson, and De’Airra are very close, her sister said. De’Airra is an Alton High School graduate and has worked at the state hospital in Alton for several years.

Christina had a conversation with her sister Friday night before the tragic accident and she said she was having a great time. She said it was "devastating" to her when she learned of her sister's serious injuries.

“Because of lack of resources, we need funding so we can bring her home as soon as possible so they can receive the medical attention they need," Seward said. "This fundraiser is set up to offset the cost of medical expenses and travel for De’Airra to get back home. De’Airra is one of the three critically injured and is currently hospitalized by herself unable to receive medical attention due to uninsured medical expenses.”

“De’Airra is a nice, lovable, humble young lady with a heart of gold,” her sister said. “She is very dependable and loves her friends and family. She would do anything for anybody. I hope people here will help her and help us bring her home so she can have proper medical treatment.”

The GoFundMe is here.

