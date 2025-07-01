RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A 44-year-old woman from Alton, died early Tuesday morning, July 1, 2025, after her vehicle went off the road along Interstate 64, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The woman was driving a Honda CR-V westbound on I-64 near Big Bend Boulevard at approximately 12:40 a.m. when her vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail, MSHP reported.

She was transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The crash report indicated that the woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

The name has not been released at this time.

